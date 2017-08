Dan Alexander, Seneca mayor, believes he’s close to the hiring of the city’s next clerk-treasurer/financial director. Since Joel Seavey joined the city of Clemson, his Seneca position has been vacant for months. Alexander told 101.7/WGOG NEWS today he prefers two applicants above all others. Both live out of area, but Alexander said one is a former local resident who hopes to move back.

