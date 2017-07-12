Fire takes toll at popular restaurant near Walhalla

Fire heavily damaged the Mountain View Steak and Seafood Restaurant this morning on SC 183/the Walhalla-Pickens Highway. No one reported hurt. Rural Fire Control received a call shortly after 4 am and sent multiple department–Keowee-Ebenezer the primary. By 6 this morning, fire fighters remained at the scene. The restaurant is one of two owned by the Rev. Bobby Bugg and was closed at the time of the fire. Mountain View catered to diners Thursdays thru Saturdays.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+