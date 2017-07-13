For now Clemson is quiet, but influx is just weeks away

With the students on summer break and football practice not yet started, Clemson is a quieter place these days. But that’ll last for only a few more weeks. A question that arises is that with university enrollment increasing and a number of building projects finishing, to what extent does traffic worsen once the new school year arrives. Rick Cotton, city administrator, admits there will be more traffic, but there are some ideas to facilitate the flow and make travel safer. One idea is the potential of an “alley way” to the north side of 123 that would accommodate traffic bound for restaurants on the north side of the highway. But a potential problem with that is right-of-way from the railroad.

