For second time, variance request continued

The Oconee County Attorney, David Root, wants more time to consider an issue involving an existing communications tower. That was the explanation given last night for postponing for a second time Clemson Epoch’s application to vary from minimum setback rules as they apply to an existing communications tower and how it might impact the planned multi-student housing project. According to Bill Huggins, acting zoning administrator, the issue is the “fall zone.” The request was removed from last night’s agenda, to be restored at a future time.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+