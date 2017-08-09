Four Westminster council seats up in November

In November, Westminster voters have the task to fill four seats on their city council. Three of them offer four-year terms. A fourth seat has two years remaining–the result of last month’s resignation of Charles Miller. The three council seats that expire are those now held by Bill Brockington, Doug Williams, and Yousef Mefleh. All three are eligible to run again. A member of last night’s meeting audience, Eddie Turner, told 101.7/WGOG NEWS after the meeting will be file to run for one of the seats that offer four years.

