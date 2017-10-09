Seneca, SC— Frankie Elizabeth Brown Sheriff, age 83, died peacefully at home on October 5, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 pm, prior to the service. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1183 Coffee Road, Walhalla, SC 29691, or Clemson University Foundation Fund ID: B 3651 Elizabeth Gillespie Endowment, Annual Giving Office, Clemson University, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

