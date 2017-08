I-385 northbound at the I-85 interchange in Greenville will be closed at 10 pm Friday to allow for steel girders for a future ramp. It’s part of the 85-385 Gateway project. Traffic will be detoured while those girders are set. Normal traffic patterns should resume by 5 am Saturday. At $231 million, the remake of that busy interchange is the second largest transportation project in state history.

