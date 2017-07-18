Georgia fatal traffic accident felt in Oconee

An 18-year old man died in a 2-vehicle accident early last Friday in Rabun County, Georgia. Six other people were hurt. According to the Georgia Patrol, the identity of the young man who died had yet to be released by the coroner. The patrol identified two of the injured as Oconee County residents John Charles Turpin, 15, of Walhalla; and Isiah Friesel, 15, of Tamassee. Both were passengers. The two, 15-year olds were taken to separate Georgia hospitals. The accident was reported at 12:30 am Friday on East Wolf Creek Road in Tiger and involved a Chevy and a Ford Bronco. The fatally injured 18-year old was also a passenger in the Bronco. According to the patrol, he was ejected.

