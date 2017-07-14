Government grant to build industry park roads

Appalachian Regional Commission has approved $1.2 million for Oconee County to fund an access road project in the Industry and Technology Park on s. highway 11. News of the award was spread during this morning’s ceremony to break ground for the Tri-County Tech campus. The ARC funds are to improve and build 1.37 miles of roads that include widening nearly one-half mile of SC 11 and to pave interior park roads. The project will provide infrastructure for shovel-ready sites for potential companies to locate there.

