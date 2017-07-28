Walhalla, SC— Grace Smith Kelley, 88, wife of the late James Ernest Kelley, of Walhalla, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the home of her daughters. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at West View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 15 Brendan Way, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615 or on-line at www.gentivahospicefoundation.org. The family is at her daughters’ home, 606 West South Broad Street, Walhalla, SC.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+