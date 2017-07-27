Graham in minority on vote to repeal Obamacare
An amendment to repeal Obamacare, known as the Rand Paul amendment, failed in the Senate 55-45. Sen. Lindsey Graham cast his vote with the minority in favor of dismantling the national health care law and giving Congress two years to present a replacement. Graham repeated his stance: “As for a replacement, the solution I supported is very simple — send the money back to the states and give them the power to spend on health care as they see fit to meet the needs of their states….”