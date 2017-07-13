Graham questions Wray during nominee’s hearing

Senator Lindsey Graham indicates Christopher Wray has qualities that would help make him a strong FBI director, but Graham questioned Wray yesterday on what kind of coordination, if any, there was between Russia and the Trump campaign. The South Carolina Republican’s office released this exchange: Graham: “Let me ask you this. if I got a call from somebody saying the Russian government wants to help Lindsey Graham get reelected, they’ve got dirt on Lindsey Graham’s opponent. Should I take that meeting”? Wray: “Senator, I would think you’d want to consult with some good legal advisers before you did that.” Graham: “So the (question) is, should I call the FBI?” Wray: “I think it would be wise.”

