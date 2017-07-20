Graham statement after meeting with Trump

After a White House meeting with President Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham said, “We had a great meeting with President Trump and my Senate Republican colleagues on the path forward to Repeal and Replace Obamacare. The gap has been closed in terms of member objections but we aren’t there yet….There is strong interest for sending more money back to the states and creating less control in Washington in terms of health care reform. I will continue working to get Republican Governors on board for this new approach.”

