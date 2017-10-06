Graham touts House-passed anti-abortion bill

Senator Lindsey Graham has thrown his support behind a bill that he believes is a common sense approach to abortion. The South Carolina Republican yesterday heralded a House-passed bill, the Pain-Capable Unborn Children Protection Act. It passed the House Tuesday 237-189. The bill offers protection to unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization–a point at which, Graham says, there’s scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn. “There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including North Korea and China. The United States should not be in that club,” Graham said.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+