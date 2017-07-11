Graham’s remarks to open hearing

Sen. Lindsey Graham will make opening remarks during tomorrow morning’s hearing on a bill to cut off funding to the Palestinian Authority if it continues the policy of paying money to terrorists and their surviving family members. The bill is titled “The Taylor Force Act”–named for former US Army officer Taylor Force who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist. Force’s parents, Stuart and Robbi Force, are advocates for ending the practice of “pay to slay” and have urged Congress to pass Graham’s bill. Graham’s opening remarks are set for 10 o’clock in the morning. The hearing will be streamed on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee website.

