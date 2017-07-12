Grant money to fix up buildings

Westminster City Council threw its support behind a grant program to promote new business and fix some of the city’s buildings. Mayor Brian Ramey says the city Economic Development Corporation gave birth to the program. From a pool of $29 thousand dollars, grants of $3 thousand will be available to building owners. The money can go toward facades and general repairs. The mayor senses the mood of building owners to be a willingness to give it a try. Last year 11 businesses opened in Westminster, though some have since closed. Ramey believes there’s interest in opening businesses in his city.

