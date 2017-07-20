Great Oconee Clean Up is ongoing

For Oconee’s five municipalities, there’s reward money for which ever town picks up the most litter. Janet Hartman, Destination Oconee Manager, announces a competition to decide which of the five can pick up the most litter. Each town is to receive $500 dollars to be used to benefit its downtown. The overall winner receives a $5 thousand re-imbursable grant toward a downtown beautification project. The challenge is to promote a positive image in the community and help keep Oconee litter-free.

