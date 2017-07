Near Salem the Oconee Sheriff’s Office is getting a greater presence. An agreement with the Keowee Fire District allows sheriff’s personnel to use building space at 115 Maintenance Road next to Keowee Fire Department. Showcase day for the facility is Sunday when, from 2 to 4 o’clock, the public is invited to have a look. Two other substations of its kind are located in Long Creek and on the grounds of Oconee Memorial Hospital.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+