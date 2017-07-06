Groundbreaking details are announced

Tri-County Technical College will join Oconee County leaders from government, education and economic development to break ground on the Oconee Campus> It’s to be the first building to be at the future Oconee Workforce Development Center. The public is invited to attend the ceremony 10 am Friday, July 14. The Oconee Industry andTechnology Park, located on Highway 11, will co-locate an Oconee Campus of Tri-County Technical College, a newCareer Center for high school students, adult education and industry. The project is a partnership between Tri-CountyTechnical College, the School District of Oconee County and Oconee County. The dedication ceremony will feature comments from Tri-County President Ronnie Booth, John Powell, Oconee businessman and chair of the College’s Commission, Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent for the School District of Oconee County, Zachary Hinton, vice chair, Oconee Economic Alliance board, Edda Cammick, chair of Oconee County Council, Rep. Bill Sandifer, Rep. Bill Whitmire and Sen. Thomas Alexander. The 37,000 square foot Oconee Campus is estimated to cost $7.25 million and will be paid for by State-appropriate funds. Oconee County provided land and site preparation valued at $2.75 million. Program offerings will support manufacturing in the region and will include CNC Programming and Operations, Manufacturing Management and Leadership, Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations Management; Industrial Electronics Technology and Mechatronics. Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative committed $100,000 to the Campus, which is the first major gift for the project. The campus is open fall semester 2018.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+