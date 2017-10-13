Hartwell Village construction means road work–starting Monday!

Work on Oconee County’s next shopping center–Hartwell Village near Clemson–also will mean major road work and other changes affecting traffic. And the work, according to shopping center developer Casto, will start Monday and scheduled to be completed by March 2018. Periodic road closures will take place Monday thru Friday between 9 am and 4 pm and otherwise as allowed by the DOT. For sections of 123 and 93 permitted work will consist of additions of turn lanes, intersection changes, and traffic signal installations. Motorists should drive with special caution.

