Seneca, SC — Henry “Bill” Derrick Moore, 83, husband of the late Doris Woodall Moore, of 439 Palmetto Avenue, Seneca, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017, at his home.

A native of Long Creek, SC, Mr. Moore was the son of the late Fred Lamar and Mary Carver Moore. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later retired from J.P. Stevens, Graniteville Company and American Security. Mr. Moore was also known as an honorable and family man. He attended Lydia Baptist Church.

Mr. Moore is survived by his sons: Danny L. Moore (Jackie) of Walhalla, SC and Wayne Ray Moore (Mary) of Seneca, SC; daughter: Mary Gosnell (Otis) of Newry, SC; brothers: Freddie Moore (Beverly) of Beach Island, SC and Donnie Moore (Nancy) of Newry, SC; sisters: Shirley Pinion, Patsy Rhoden and Betty Underwood all of Walhalla, SC; six grandchildren: Alicia Renee Moore, Gabrielle Moore, Jason and Josh Gosnell, Heidi Smith and Ashley Humphries ; five great-grandchildren: Lacy Moore, Macie Smith, Abby Smith, Anna Humphries and Jackson Humphries.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Moore is preceded in death by his brother: Bert Moore; and sisters: Evelyn Ramey and Dovie Moore.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park with full Military Honors.

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at their respective homes.