Herman Holbrooks

Walhalla – Herman Lee Holbrooks, 71, widower of the late Juanita Turner Holbrooks, 232 Ashley Drive, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 3 PM, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Souls Harbor Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Toxaway Baptist Church Cemetery. A family gathering will be 6-8 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the home of the sister, Virginia Williams, 104 Hamilton Drive, Westminster, SC. Flowers are accepted.