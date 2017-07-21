Herman Holbrooks

Walhalla – Herman Lee Holbrooks, 71, widower of the late Juanita Turner Holbrooks, 232 Ashley Drive, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 3 PM, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Souls Harbor Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Toxaway Baptist Church Cemetery. A family gathering will be 6-8 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the home of the sister, Virginia Williams, 104 Hamilton Drive, Westminster, SC. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+