Hinging hopes on Fair Play!

After years of talk, there’s finally to be a building inside Golden Corner Commerce Park at Fair Play. Oconee is putting its investment there on a spec building in the hopes that if it’s built, they will come. They meaning industry or another type of economic development for an area of the county that has felt neglected when it comes to jobs. Last night, with little discussion, County Council authorized the speculative building project and formalized the paperwork seeking a state loan to pay for construction.

