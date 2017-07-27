Hinson succeeds Cheney

From within the Oconee Public Library System, the trustees found their replacement for Phil Cheney, who resigned. Alisa Suddeth, board chairman, said, “We received applications from all over the country, and our selection committee worked diligently to find the candidate who would best develop and guide our library system into the future.” Hinson has an under-graduate degree and a Master’s degree in history from Clemson University and received his Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina. He previously worked in management roles at the Seneca library.

