History of slavery at America’s universities

Clemson students and English professor Rhondda Thomas are traveling to Charlottesville, Virginia to take part in a symposium about the history of slavery at U-S universities. Charlottesville last summer saw a deadly racial clash. Thomas and the students will share research opinions on Clemson’s history as a plantation and how the past impacts its future. Thomas teaches early African-American literature. One of her students, Khayla Williams, fell in love with Clemson when she visited while in high school. As a freshman, Williams learned about its plantation history. She helped organize and lead campaigns and protests against racism and for social justice.

