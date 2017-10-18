History of slavery at America’s universities

Clemson students and English professor Rhondda Thomas are traveling to Charlottesville, Virginia to take part in a symposium about the history of slavery at U-S universities.  Charlottesville last summer saw a deadly racial clash.  Thomas and the students will share research  opinions on Clemson’s history as a plantation and how the past impacts its future.  Thomas teaches early African-American literature.  One of her students, Khayla Williams, fell in love with Clemson when she visited while in high school.  As a freshman, Williams learned about its plantation history.  She helped organize and lead campaigns and protests against racism and for social justice.