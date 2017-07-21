Hopes for community center outlined during forum

An estimated 30-40 people took part in last night’s forum in Seneca on a project to consider establishing a community center at the former Code Elementary School. Years ago the campus served as a junior high school and, at one time, a black high school during the era of school segregation. Curtis White Sr. of the Blue Ridge Community Center Committee believes the forum succeeded in outlining the purpose of the project and eliciting feedback from Perry Hill community neighbors and other interested members of the public. The building remains the property of the Oconee School District, but White says the district has demonstrated its willingness to help the committee reach its goals. According to White, the committee envisions a community center that will help youngsters develop into good and productive citizens. The community center would have a dual purpose in offering services to adult members of the community.

