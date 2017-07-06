Hospital governance opponent to be heard in court

The move by the legal opponents of the Greenville Health System’s governance change will ask a judge for a permanent injunction in hearings August 1 in the Greenville County Common Pleas Court. GHS is the parent company of Oconee MemorialHospital, but the hospital system recently announced a partnership with Palmetto Health of the Midlands. GHS challenger the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation will ask Judge Letitia Verdin to require GHS and Strategic Coordinating Organization to halt what the plaintiff claims in the giving away of a public asset worth six billion dollars for insufficient consideration. South Carolina Public Interest Foundation also wants the court to allow it to substitute individual plaintiffs including the addition of retired paving contractor Edward Sloan. Sloan, according to the plaintiff, has fought since 1997 to make sure South Carolinapoliticians stay true to the state constitution.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+