HS Football – Golden Corner Teams Have Tough Time With Competition Friday Night

It was a losing trifecta Friday night in Oconee County as all three high school’s saw their football teams fall to the competition in what is officially Week One of the prep season. On 101.7 WGOG, fans who did not make the trip to Liberty, where Walhalla High School was facing the Red Devils, heard a team that sounded very different from the one that soundly defeated West-Oak a week ago. The Razorbacks were not able to overcome the suspension of four players, multiple turnovers, and a stingy Liberty defense as they fell 45-17 to go 1-1 on the young season. West-Oak christened the refurbished Warrior Field in Westminster Friday night by hosting Chesnee in a game the Warriors lost 63-0. Seneca lost their third straight to Chapman, the defending State Champions, 56-14, at Bobcat Stadium. Next week our broadcast crew heads to Chico Bolin Stadium at Travelers Rest, where the Devil Dogs host Walhalla. TR fell to Berea this week, 39-13.

