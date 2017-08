A section of Walhalla’s W-S Broad Street was shut down for up to two hours yesterday when hydraulic fluid leaked from a city sanitation truck. To clean the street, according to Capt. Mark Hollifield of the Walhalla Fire Department, a sand truck was brought in to soak up the fluid. W-S Broad, between Cedar and S. Pine streets was temporarily shut down to traffic.

