“I think it (Highway 123) may be too late”

Bill Huggins and Adam Chapman are new Oconee County planning employees, but they might be the best and last hope for the county to save a busy stretch of 123 from wild growth and traffic congestion. Chapman last night queried the planning commission for direction on what kinds of rules are needed to cover a 4.5 mile section of 123 west from the Seneca River Bridge. But, in the view of three planning commissioners, 123 may be a lost cause–especially now that two major developments adjoining Lake Hartwell have either started to move dirt or are well into planning stage. Commissioners Brad Kisker and Frankie Pearson suggest the county forget 123 and instead focus corridor planning on 11, 59, and 130, Kisker said, “I think it may be too late (123) ands Pearson added, “It’s (123) pretty much gone.”

