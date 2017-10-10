“Inclusion drives innovation” in Oconee and Pickens

An estimated 250 people turned out for the annual open house and disability mentoring day at the Oconee-Pickens offices of the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department on the Wells Highway. A total of 19 Oconee and Pickens businesses that welcome job shadowing by clients of the program were recognized for what they do to help guide and employ those with disabilities. An example of a man who long ago overcame total blindness to maintain his job with the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, Pickens resident Mike Keasler, gave the featured talk and explained how he uses a voice software in his office computer to do his job. Keasler overcame partial blindness at birth and later total blindness to overcome a handicap. He does not consider blindness a disability. Keasler credits friends, family, church and co-workers for helping him to enjoy a 44-year career with Blue Ridge. It’s a career from which Keasler, now 62 years old, intends to continue even though he could retire. To the section of the audience that included high school students, he encouraged the teenagers to move forward with their lives and give life the best they can. At the start of today’s program Shelia Ford, the area vocational re-habilitation program supervisor, repeated the motto of her department: “Inclusion drives Innovatiion in Oconee and Pickens Counties.”

