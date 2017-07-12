Incumbent prevails at Pioneer Rural Water

Customers of Pioneer Rural Water decided last evening to stay with the man who brought them to the dance. Eddie Grant beat back a challenge from Brad Hobbs to keep his District 5 seat on the board of directors. Announced by Chairman Barry Stevenson, the vote tally gave Grant 86 votes; Hobbs, 34. A total of 120 votes represents a small percentage of the customer base, but it was obvious by the demeanor of those dropping paper ballots into a box that they were a determined bunch to pick the one they felt should lead their water company in a time of controversy. Grant told the crowd he’s “humbled” by their support. Hobbs told 101.7/WGOG the result will not deter him from keeping close interest in the district’s affairs.

