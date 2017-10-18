Integrity of the airport’s concrete runways

Riding in a golf cart yesterday, a representative of the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission inspected the runways at the Oconee Regional Airport to help gauge the need to either seal or re-surface them. The condition of the runways has been a concern at recent meetings of the county aeronautics commission. A timetable to address them is included in a draft of the local airport’s capital improvements plan, which is being put together by the airport’s consultants, the W-K Dickson Company. Consultant Joseph Barkevich said the commission has the option of “rejuvenating” or “rehabilitating” the runways. According to Barkevich, rejuvenation, a process that would include re-sealing parts of the concrete, would cost around $120 thousand, but rehabilitating, or complete re-surfacing, would cost in the millions.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+