Greenville – Janice Carroll Davis, 72, of 660 Halton Road, Apt 15B, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest privately by family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a hospice or charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

