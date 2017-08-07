Seneca, SC— Mrs. Jeanette Nichols Burrell, 86, wife of the late Verner Clarence Burrell, of Walhalla, SC, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at College Street Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00–8:00 PM, Monday, August 7, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: College Street Baptist Church Library: PO Box 340, Walhalla, SC 29691, or Tamassee DAR School: PO Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686. The family is at their respective homes.

