Jeremy Kelly

Walhalla–Jeremy Lloyd Kelly, 36, of 924 Robin Hood Drive, died July 9 at the Cottingham Hospice House. The funeral will be 3 pm Friday, July 14 at the Sandifer Funeral Home. The family receives friends from 2-3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Memorials may be made in his memory C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

