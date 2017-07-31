Johnnie Murphy

Westminster – Johnnie Mae White Murphy, 88, widow of the late Jerry James Murphy, 104 B Street, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Monday, July 31, 2017 at Fairview Church of God. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of her daughter, Shirley Blackwell, 324 Cleveland Pike Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

