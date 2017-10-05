Judge sides with Pioneer

The court ruled today in favor of Pioneer Rural Water. In a short order, Judge McIntosh writes, “Plaintiff’s equitable action for an injunction is denied….The county of Oconee, the cities of Seneca and Westminster had gone to court to try to halt the construction of a treatment plant which, eventually, is to allow Pioneer to make its own water for distribution purposes. Seneca and Westminster have wholesale water arrangements with Pioneer, but they are jeopardized by Pioneer building its own treatment plant on SC 59. Circuit court rulings are appealable to higher courts. In today’s decision, McIntosh also said, “Defendant’s attorney shall prepare a formal order incorporating this court’s post-trial oral rulings and defendant’s memoranda, arguments, evidence presented at trial, as well as its post-trial memorandum. Council must provide a copy of the proposed order prior to submitting it to the court.”

