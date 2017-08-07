Mountain Rest, SC— Julia Hunter Nicholson, 88, wife of the late Woodrow Nicholson, of 150 Nicholson Ford Road, Mountain Rest, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 7, 2017, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home of Ira, 625 Land Bridge Road, Mountain Rest, SC.

