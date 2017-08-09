July 14 a stormy (and expensive day) for Westminster

Westminster is hopeful that insurance will enable it to recover most of the expense from the stormy day of July 14. On that Friday lightning disabled two raw water pumps and other equipment. City Administrator Chris Carter related to city council that, fortunately, no one ran out of water. However, the repair bill approximates $70 thousand. Carter said the city’s salvation was an off-stream storage pond with 16 million gallon capacity–the brainchild of past city leaders.

