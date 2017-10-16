Large jury pool summoned for murder trial

Jury selection can be slow and tedious, especially when there’s a case of homicide. By 11 o’clock this morning, Oconee General Sessions Judge Scott Sprouse was questioning individual members of the jury pool to determine whether they will be eligible to be considered this week for the jury that will hear the State’s case against Kenneth Strother Collins, A Walhallan, Collins faces charges of murder, kidnapping, and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He and two other people were arrested after the stabbing death of Jeremy Lee Little in January 2015.

