Westminster – Laura Ellen Sentell, 67, widow of the late Jackie Joe Sentell, 170 Blackjack Road, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Seneca Church of God with burial to follow service at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 6, from 6 -8 pm at the Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence of the daughter Janet Suzanne Lusk at 610 Blueberry Hollow Lane, Westminster, SC. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

