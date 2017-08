Seneca, SC— Leslie Elizabeth Wartick, 42, of 308 Garrison Rd, Seneca, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Hospice Atlanta at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 in memory of Ms. Leslie Elizabeth Wartick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

