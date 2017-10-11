Seneca, SC— Lila Mae Hood Duckworth, 93, wife of the late William David Duckworth, of 111 Hanvey Drive, Seneca, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

