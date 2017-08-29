Local hospital board to see changes
A committee will look to fill a new member of the board that governs the property of the GHS/Oconee Medical Campus at Seneca. Term limits require Dan Holland to leave the Oconee Holdings Board. Holland’s seat is reserved for a minority, either by gender or ethnicity. The at-large seat held by Gene Blair also expires, but will not be re-filled. Hunter Kome, president of the OMH campus, says in line with the lease agreement with GHS and the board by-laws, the board is to number nine members. So Blair’s seat, a 10th seat on the board, won’t be re-filled. Three other members of the board who are eligible for another term have been asked to serve again. They are Curt Evatt, Elaine Turner, and Peter Barnes.