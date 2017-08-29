Local hospital board to see changes

A committee will look to fill a new member of the board that governs the property of the GHS/Oconee Medical Campus at Seneca. Term limits require Dan Holland to leave the Oconee Holdings Board. Holland’s seat is reserved for a minority, either by gender or ethnicity. The at-large seat held by Gene Blair also expires, but will not be re-filled. Hunter Kome, president of the OMH campus, says in line with the lease agreement with GHS and the board by-laws, the board is to number nine members. So Blair’s seat, a 10th seat on the board, won’t be re-filled. Three other members of the board who are eligible for another term have been asked to serve again. They are Curt Evatt, Elaine Turner, and Peter Barnes.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+