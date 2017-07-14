Lois Christine Hendrix, 87, of 140 Tokeena Road, Seneca, and formerly of Walhalla, died Thursday at Seneca Health and Rehab. The funeral will be 2 pm Saturday at Davenport Funeral; Home; the burial in Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. The family receives friends form 1-2 pm Saturday before the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Seneca Health and Rehab, Attn: Activity Fund, 140 Tokeena Road, Seneca 29678. Family members are at their homes.

