Louise Butts Lewis, 84, widow of Roger Dale Lewis, 1 James Street, Seneca died Friday at her home. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday at the Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial follows in Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at the home. Flowers accepted. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, West Columbia, SC 29169. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

