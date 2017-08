Westminster – Mackey Lee Cobb, Sr., 75, husband of Ginny Cobb, 127 Welcome Church Road, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

