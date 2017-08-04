Mayor reminded time to move cabin

A letter today serves as a reminder that Westminster wants its mayor to move his cabin of city property. A council vote last year gave the mayor until the end of next month to act. Today’s letter from City Attorney Derek Enderlin to Mayor Brian Ramey reads: “As you know part of the motion at the last meeting contained a provision that I was to memorialize that decision in a letter to you. Therefore, please accept this as notice that City Council has decided that it is in the best interest to the City to have you move the cabin off of City property next to the Chauga River. They have allotted a year for you to move the cabin . If the cabin is there after September 28, 2017, the City will dispose of the cabin as it deems appropriate.” The issue is on the agenda for both the open and closed parts of the next council meeting–this coming Tuesday night.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+