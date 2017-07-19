McCall barb hurled at Tech

Wayne McCall voted with his colleagues last night to execute a contract and convey property for the Oconee County campus of Tri-County Technical College, but not without slapping the college with a poor grade when it comes to training the workforce. McCall says by attending meetings with local industry officials, he’s convinced Tech is coming up short when it comes to training workers. And, as an example, he cited Baxter’s new molding plant inside the Information and Technology Park on SC 11.

